NoogieFest back in person for annual fall festival

Gilda's Club spends the entire year bringing support to local kids and families affected by cancer and this weekend, it's helping them celebrate the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual NoogieFest is taking over Gilda's Club Kentuckiana this weekend and you're invited.

The nonprofit is bringing back the fall festival in person Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, with a socially-distanced event outside its headquarters at 2440 Grinstead Dr.

It's a day to let children affected by cancer just relax and enjoy all the fun from games, sweet treats and crafts to take home. But it's open to everyone, as an outlet for people touched by cancer to know they're not alone.

"We wanted them to have a space where they feel safe, where they can feel festive and take part in fall activities where they can feel al little bit of normalcy," Lori Mangum, with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana said. "Then, we give them that opportunity to be around other families who understand what their lives are like, which is priceless. So, we try to create that opportunity as much as possible."

Gilda's Club is a support group for families going through cancer, providing services to more than 130 kids every month.

Saturday, everyone's encouraged to dress up in costume. A Gilda’s Club photo booth will be on site to capture those special moments. In addition, every 30 minutes, bigger item giveaways will be announced for individuals in attendance. All volunteers at NoogieFest will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks.

This event is free, Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

Local food trucks will offer snacks and drinks on site. Attendees will also receive a ticket for one free item (available to all ages).

