LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April is World Autism Month. While this month is usually filled with autism-friendly events and educational activities, the coronavirus pandemic is creating additional challenges during a time where families typically see a lot of support.

“At first it was something a little bit different and it wasn’t too terrible,” Kelly Lasley said. Lasley has two children, 4-year-old Tate and 5-year-old Layne. Both boys have autism.

“Even though the routine changed up a little bit, they still thought it was a break or a long weekend or something like that,” Lasley said. When that long weekend turned into a month of social distancing and no school, it became a challenge to ger her boys the help they need.

“I’m not a teacher, I’m not an occupational therapist, I’m not a speech therapist,” Lasley said. “Figuring out what they do every day and applying it to how it works for our kids, that’s been a real challenge for us and we want to make sure our boys have everything they need to be successful.”

Lasley’s fear is that this pandemic will set back her kids’ progress since Tate and Layne rely on a routine-based schedule.

“That makes it pretty difficult right now when we don’t know what’s coming next,” she said.

Thankfully, the Lasley family is getting some support. Oldham County Schools is providing work for the boys every day. Each boy also has a speech therapist and an occupational therapist. An Applied Behavior Analyst Therapist is also making home visits.

Even with the help, maintaining this “new normal” is tough.

“From the time we wake up to the time we go to bed, we are working,” Lasley said.

Lasley is also asking the same question many of us are facing each day.

“Are we ever going to get back to what we had before? Are we ever going to get back to the normal that my boys know and appreciate? Because they need it.”

Although resources are limited right now, there is help available for families like the Lasleys. If you know other parents in similar situations, reach out and talk to them. You can also reach out to organizations like Autism Speaks or the FEAT Program in Louisville.

