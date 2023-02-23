'It's unbelievable': ACC Championships bringing millions of dollars to west Louisville

The 3-day event is expected to bring $2.2 million to Louisville and will be broadcasted nationally.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people from around the country made their way to west Louisville for the first day of the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

The event is held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center which sits on the Louisville Urban League Sports & Learning Campus -- a 24-acre, multi-sport complex in the Russell neighborhood.

The campus hosts national, regional and local indoor and outdoor track meets, other sporting events, concerts and a plethora of other events.

The ACC Championships is expected to impact many Louisville businesses, one being Chicago Jerk Tacos.

Owner Aaron Williams says he's seeing a rise in customers, many coming from the sports event.

"There's an influx anytime they have an event over at the track, so with this one being as large as it is, there's definitely been an influx," Williams said.

Though his business is right next door, Sadiqa Reynolds says the ACC Championships impact is city-wide.

"It's unbelievable," Reynolds said. "It's is a dream of mine, and I can't believe it's happening this fast."

Reynolds is a founder of the Norton SLC, which was built less than 2 years ago.

She says the 3-day event is expected to bring $2.2 million to Louisville and will be broadcasted nationally. It will also bring in more that 900 athletes and their families to the west end.

"This will absolutely help drive everything good to the west end of Louisville. and again, across this city," Reynolds said. "This will also show everyone in this city that if you build the right things, people will come. They don't care where it is. They don't care about our divides and all of those things. They will just go."

The ACC Championships are free to everyone. Both Reynolds and Williams hope to see a large crowd over the next few days.

The ACC Championships are one of many events the Norton SLC is scheduled to host this year.

Please click here for more details on what's to come.

