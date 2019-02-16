LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) A 70-year-old Louisville nonprofit expects its planned 350-seat performing arts venue in Russell will help revitalize the area and produce a new generation of West Louisville talent.

But the $2 million project will need corporate and community help to hit its fundraising goals.

Louisville Central Community Centers Inc. broke ground Friday morning on The Grand Lyric Theater, a 6,000-square-foot arts venue that the organization hopes to open by the end of 2019. LCCC provides early childhood education, youth development, workforce development training and neighborhood development services.

The community theater will serve as a home venue for LCCC's theater and performing arts programs, but LCCC President and CEO Kevin Fields also said it will be open to other community and youth arts organizations.

"Our goal is to have it busy every week," Fields said at the groundbreaking event.

The Grand Lyric Theater is being built at the rear of the 110,000-square-foot Old Walnut Street development and will replace a dilapidated warehouse used mostly for equipment and vehicle storage. Old Walnut Street, at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., is home to LCCC's headquarters and several other users, including a business incubator, a new commercial catering kitchen and the 8,000-square-foot Family Strengthening Conference Center.

