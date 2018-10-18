LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — As Metro Louisville continues to get more crowded, there's one popular place just 20 minutes south of the Gene Snyder that has stayed the same for 90 years -- and is even expanding for future generations.

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has purchased 500 additional acres in an effort to preserve some of the best land in Louisville from growing neighborhoods and developers.

Bernheim now protects more than 16,000 acres south of Louisville and was able to buy the land with money from the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund and the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund.

Their most recent purchase protects forestry, meadows and 150-year-old oak trees around Louisville.

To celebrate the nature is preserves, Bernheim is having ColorFest Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy hayrides, hay mazes and live music in the splendor of Bernheim’s landscape.

