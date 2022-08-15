The Inflation Reduction Act could make a difference in your wallet.

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act will bring some money-saving changes down the road.

However, most people are not going to see a major difference in their wallets anytime soon.

Some of the people who will see an impact are those on Medicare.

Beginning next year, insulin costs for people on Medicare will be capped at $35 a month. Then in 2025, seniors will have a $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cap on prescription drugs.

As for clean energy savings, people who buy new electric vehicles will be provided up to $7,500 in tax credits. For used electric cars, it's $4,000.

There will also be $14,000 in direct consumer rebates for families to buy heat pumps or other energy-efficient home appliances.

To figure out what credits or rebates you may qualify for in the home improvement space try using this calculator.

As for Indiana small businesses, the White House said: