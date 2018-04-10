LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- The backlash over Topgolf International Inc.'s plans for Oxmoor Center is the most opposition the sports entertainment venue has faced in any city to date, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.

But a similar situation played out in a North Carolina city just a few years ago.

In 2015, Topgolf officials were negotiating with the owners of the Cary Towne Center Mall in Cary, N.C., to replace a closed Sears department store on the site with a new three-story entertainment complex that would have an indoor golf driving range, restaurant and other games.

Cary is the third-largest municipality in North Carolina's Triangle area.

