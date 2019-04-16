LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – “Kentucky Fried Gaming” is about to take a leap to the “Sunny Side” as Recbar announced its upcoming expansion in Indiana.

The popular bar, known for its relaxed atmosphere featuring pub-style food and gaming, celebrated its third anniversary at its Jeffersontown location.

In a social media post, Recbar thanked their patrons for their support and said, “We're taking our talents across the bridge and opening up our second location in New Albany, Indiana. Double the space, double the fun.”

It’s unclear where Recbar will set up shop, however, downtown New Albany has been blossoming as a local foodie destination with new restaurants popping up on the scene.

This is the second location for Recbar.