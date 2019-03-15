LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Feeling lucky?

Krispy Kreme is rolling out their seasonal Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts this year and if you order them you could win big.

Inside some of the green boxes will be a Golden Dozen Pass which gets you one free dozen of original glazed per month for a whole year.

The giveaway will run during Krispy Kreme store opening hours at participating locations beginning on March 15, 2019, and ending on March 17, 2019.

These are the locations participating in the Kentuckiana area:

Kentucky

Lexington

Louisville

Louisville - Bardstown Rd

Louisville - Jeffersontown Commons

Indiana

Jeffersonville

The chain will be giving out roughly 3,500 vouchers.

Click here for more information.