LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) -- KFC will change its packaging to make it less damaging to the environment.

The restaurant chain, part of Louisville-based Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM), said it will make a "global sustainability commitment" that by 2025, all of its plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging will be recoverable or reusable.

The company said the pledge is part of its long-term plan to implement a more sustainable packaging strategy in its restaurants. And it builds on progress already made in some markets to eliminate plastic packaging items.

"As a global brand that operates more than 22,000 restaurants in over 135 countries, KFC is in a position to have a real impact on how the industry approaches waste and packaging management overall," Tony Lowings, CEO of KFC, said in a news release. "With environmental sustainability as a core aspect of how we do business, this commitment represents a public acknowledgment of the obligation we have to address these serious issues."

