LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A southern Indiana staple is on the auction block.

The Joe Huber Family is retiring from the farming and hospitality business after 92 years, officials with The Harritt Group announced in a news release Tuesday.

Joe Huber Sr. and his wife Mary purchased the Starlight, Indiana farm in 1926 and have since turned it into a place where many come to experience scenic walks, fresh produce, southern-styled meals, and their famous biscuits and apple butter.

Joe Huber Jr. started the farm and tourist attraction 35 years ago.

Area schools often introduce their students to farming with fall field trips, giving them a one-of-a-kind experience in their famous pumpkin patch.

In a statement, the family says they have “bittersweet excitement to start their new chapter in life” and want to extend their deepest gratitude to the many that have supported them for the past 9 decades.

The Joe Huber Family will begin offering their 160-plus acre farm and real estate in a public auction on multiple tracts on Nov. 17.

The family business is unrelated to the Huber Winery and Orchard.

© 2018 WHAS-TV