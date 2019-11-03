(LBF) -- A dining staple at Fourth Street Live will soon be closing, and the complex's owners said it will be replaced by a new concept.

Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos., which operates the downtown Louisville restaurant, retail and entertainment development, confirmed Friday afternoon that it will be closing Fourth Street Live's food court by the end of the month. The final day is expected to be March 30.

Louisville Business First had learned of the food court’s demise after the Subway restaurant inside the complex posted a sign alerting customers that it is closing at the end of this month and relocating its employees to a nearby location. A restaurant employee there told us the entire food court was closing when we inquired.

The food court also is home to fast food concepts Philly Station and Taipei Cafe.

Bill Stenzhorn, chief operating officer of Fourth Street Live, released the following statement Friday:

“Fourth Street Live! has anchored Louisville’s dining and entertainment district for over a decade, welcoming millions of visitors each year. We have signed an anchor tenant to fill 22,000 SF in the current food court space, ensuring that Fourth Street Live! remains a vital part of the downtown fabric for decades to come. We look forward to sharing additional details soon.”

