The battle over the best Halloween candy has been around for decades and it’s about time we settled it. It may not be basketball season, but we’re using a March Madness-inspired bracket to help us narrow down the competition.

Welcome to the #Sweetest16!

Every day, two candies will face off. Visit the WHAS11 Facebook or Twitter page and cast your vote on which sweet you think is best (each poll will be open for 24 hours). There will be a new vote every day until Halloween when the champion will be crowned.

You can view the bracket below or at this link (for app users).

SWEETEST SIXTEEN

10/16: Reese's vs. Spree

WINNER:

10/17: Snickers vs. Milky Way

WINNER:

10/18: Swedish Fish vs. Twizzlers

WINNER:

10/19: Kit Kat vs. Butterfinger

WINNER:

10/20: Starburst vs. Laffy Taffy

WINNER:

10/21: Skittles vs. MnM's

WINNER:

10/22: Twix vs. Hershey Bar

WINNER:

10/23: Candy corn vs. Almond Joy

WINNER:

ELITE EIGHT

10/24: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

10/25: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

10/26: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

10/27: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

FINAL FOUR

10/28: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

10/29: ?? vs. ??

WINNER:

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

10/30: ?? vs. ??

© 2018 WHAS-TV