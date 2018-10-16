The battle over the best Halloween candy has been around for decades and it’s about time we settled it. It may not be basketball season, but we’re using a March Madness-inspired bracket to help us narrow down the competition.
Welcome to the #Sweetest16!
Every day, two candies will face off. Visit the WHAS11 Facebook or Twitter page and cast your vote on which sweet you think is best (each poll will be open for 24 hours). There will be a new vote every day until Halloween when the champion will be crowned.
You can view the bracket below or at this link (for app users).
SWEETEST SIXTEEN
10/16: Reese's vs. Spree
WINNER:
10/17: Snickers vs. Milky Way
WINNER:
10/18: Swedish Fish vs. Twizzlers
WINNER:
10/19: Kit Kat vs. Butterfinger
WINNER:
10/20: Starburst vs. Laffy Taffy
WINNER:
10/21: Skittles vs. MnM's
WINNER:
10/22: Twix vs. Hershey Bar
WINNER:
10/23: Candy corn vs. Almond Joy
WINNER:
ELITE EIGHT
10/24: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
10/25: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
10/26: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
10/27: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
FINAL FOUR
10/28: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
10/29: ?? vs. ??
WINNER:
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
10/30: ?? vs. ??