Thanksgiving DIY craft allows turkeys to take flight

The Academy of Model Aeronautics has the perfect craft for the holiday that is both fun and educational.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just because kids are off from school during Thanksgiving break doesn't mean parents can't squeeze a little extra education in.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), a group that flies model airplanes and drones for fun and educational purposes, put together a simple DIY craft perfect for the holiday.

The Gobbler Glider can be put together with just a piece of paper and, according to Education Director Kyle Jaracz, the project is a great educational opportunity because it helps kids learn the basics of gravity and aviation, but it's still fun.

"This turkey actually will fly, so enjoy it," Jaracz said.

All of the templates to put together your own Gobbler Glider are available online. There is also a blank template so kids can get creative with their own festive designs.

The AMA Flight School website is filled with dozens of other quick project tutorials to keep kids entertained and engaged throughout the year.

The AMA is a non-profit organization based in Muncie, Ind. with nearly 180,000 members and more than 2,000 clubs across the United States.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.