LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The year 2019 broke records for the Kentucky Humane Society as the agency had its largest adoption year on record.

An estimated 6,902 animals found homes in 2019, nearly half of them cats.

It’s the first time in the Humane Society’s history cat adoptions were higher than dog adoptions.

A spokesperson says more than 1,500 of those cat adoptions were at the Purrfect Day Café on Bardstown Road.

