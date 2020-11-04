OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The traditional Easter egg hunts celebrated annually don’t follow CDC social distancing recommendations. Unfortunately, that has led to a number of them being canceled locally and across the country.

But another activity kept kids busy in Oldham County Saturday – the Bunny Hunt.

The staff at the Oldham Era newspaper wanted to find a way to bring the community together even while social distancing.

They encouraged people to hide paper bunnies and stuffed bunny toys for families to go and search for.

People hid in a number of places from windows, on porches and even in trees in Oldham County.

The Bunny Hunt officially ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, but keep an eye on possibly spotting some on Easter Sunday too.

Oldham Era Sports Editor Sam Draut says this is a way to still have Easter fun while staying safe.

“It’s about bringing people together in a different form these days, obviously,” said Draut. “But we still want to bring that connection together with a local newspaper and a local community.”

If you did participate in Saturday's bunny hunt you can use the hashtag #OCBunnyHunt to post photos online and connect with those in the community.

