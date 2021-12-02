Experience a Victorian Christmas with the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

Walk through the glam of the holidays in Old Louisville, while experiencing the tastes of eggnog and bourbon and a side of shopping.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2019's Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour.

The Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour is back this weekend. It's your chance to walk through a stylishly decorated St. James Court and Fourth Street near Central Park, while touring eight Victorian mansions.

This year's tour, held on Dec. 4 and 5, will showcase the Pink Palace as well as the Conrad-Caldwell House.

Now entering its 44th year, the Holiday Home Tour is the primary fundraiser for the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council (OLNC), which works to protect and promote this historic preservation district.

The tour inside these Victorian mansions and townhouses dressed in their holiday finery starts at the Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park to pick up your ticket.

This is a self-paced tour of eight homes and historic houses. Docents will be onsite to explain the architecture and history of the homes.

As part of the admission to the Tour, there will be a premium bourbon and eggnog tasting at the Louisville Bourbon Inn at 1332 S 4th Street and you can tour the mansion. The Woman's Club will offer a holiday gift boutique next door at 1320 S 4th Street and allow tour attendees to tour the historic clubhouse.

There is street parking as well as free parking at the Goodwill on Fourth Street across from the Louisville Bourbon Inn, as well as at the Filson Historical Society lots on Third Street. This is a walking tour of about three blocks.

Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the tour at the Visitors Center in Central Park, at 1340 S 4th Street. Tickets purchased online must be picked up at Will Call at the Visitors Center the day of your tour. Tours are open from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

