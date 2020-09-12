'People just love it so much, so I couldn't stop.': New Albany home decorated with inflatable minions become holiday staple

Mike Porteau said what started as a couple characters has grown into a tradition that sometimes fills the streets with cars.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Driving down Indiana Avenue, there’s one house that stands out among the rest – thanks to some zany, yellow characters in the front yard.

For the last five years, Mike Pourteau has been setting up these inflatable minions around the holidays.

He said what started as a couple characters has grown into a tradition that sometimes fills the streets with cars.

“I almost had a feeling I didn't want to do it this year, but then with everything that's going on in the world, and all the negative going on in the world,” he said. “People were driving by already before Thanksgiving looking for them, so then I'm like 'there's no way I can't do it.' People just love it so much, so I couldn't stop. I don't guess I'll ever be able to stop.”

Pourteau says the inflatables are usually set up around 5 p.m. and they turn them off around midnight.

