Parades, egg hunts, and more in Kentuckiana for Easter 2022; Here's what to check out

Here's a list of events in Louisville and Southern Indiana to celebrate this Sunday with friends and family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grab your baskets for collecting eggs, Easter is this weekend!

Here's a list of events in Louisville and Southern Indiana to celebrate the day with friends and family.

Have an event we didn't mention? Send us an email at assign@whas11.com.

Kentucky

Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade // Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m.

The parade begins at Birchwood Ave in Crescent Hill and will travel down Frankfort Avenue towards downtown, ending at Pope Street in Clifton.

For more information, click here.

LouVino Easter Brunch // Sunday, April 17

Enjoy a special Easter menu in Louisville. Reservation for adults is $25 and kids under 12 are $12.50.

Photo with the Easter Bunny at Mall St. Matthews // Saturday, April 16

The Easter Bunny is making a stop at one of Kentuckiana's many malls.

Tyler Park Easter Egg Hunt // Saturday, April 16 from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Four Easter Bunnies will be spread out across the park meaning more candy than ever before.

The park will have designated areas for various age groups, there's even some special hidden prizes for adults.

For more information, click here.

Southern Indiana

Egg-stravaganza at Gateway Park // Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m.

The egg hunt is for children ages 1-12. There will be special prize eggs kids should be on the look out for.

After the hunt, meet the Easter Bunny and take a photo!

Giant Egg Hunt at Joe Huber's Family Farm // Sunday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m.

The Giant Egg Hunt will begin outside between Barn I and II. There will also be a buffet at the restaurant from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Photos with the Bunny // Saturday, April 16 at Green Tree Mall

The Easter Bunny is visiting Clarksville, Indiana this weekend, make sure to stop by and grab a picture!

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.