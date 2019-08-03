LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of fish fillets will be fried throughout Kentuckiana as today marks the first Friday of Lent. There are plenty of places to grab a fish sandwich, but we wanted to know which fries were WHAS11 viewers' favorites.

Below is a list of local fish fries our viewers love:

St. Albert the Great, Louisville: 5 to 7:30 p.m

St. Athanasius, Louisville: Noon to 9 p.m

St. Bernard, Louisville: 5 to 7:30 p.m. with lunch carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Edward, Louisville: Opens at 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Louisville: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guardian Angels, Louisville: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Highland Park Social Club Fish Fry, Louisville: 3 to 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception, LaGrange: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Marian Center

St. Joseph, Louisville: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 7:30 p.m. for dinner

Our Lady of Lourdes, Louisville: 5:30 to 8 p.m. with drive-through open 4:30-7 p.m.

The Peoples Church, Bardstown: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Restaurant options:

Select Chick-fil-A locations will offer the sandwich between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent. Be sure to check to see if your location is participating.

Joella’s Hot Chicken locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio are offering Crispy Cod Sammies throughout Lent.

Many WHAS11 viewers suggested Mike Linnig's, a seafood restaurant in Louisville open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Suburban Fish Fry in Louisville was also a fan favorite, though the restaurant is only open on Saturdays.

A list of all Archdiocese of Louisville parish fish fries and their availability can be found on their website. Don't see your favorite fish fry? Email web@whas11.com and we'll add your favorites.