LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of fish fillets will be fried throughout Kentuckiana as today marks the first Friday of Lent. There are plenty of places to grab a fish sandwich, but we wanted to know which fries were WHAS11 viewers' favorites.
Below is a list of local fish fries our viewers love:
- St. Albert the Great, Louisville: 5 to 7:30 p.m
- St. Athanasius, Louisville: Noon to 9 p.m
- St. Bernard, Louisville: 5 to 7:30 p.m. with lunch carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Edward, Louisville: Opens at 5 p.m.
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Louisville: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Guardian Angels, Louisville: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
- Highland Park Social Club Fish Fry, Louisville: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception, LaGrange: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Marian Center
- St. Joseph, Louisville: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 7:30 p.m. for dinner
- Our Lady of Lourdes, Louisville: 5:30 to 8 p.m. with drive-through open 4:30-7 p.m.
- The Peoples Church, Bardstown: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Restaurant options:
- Select Chick-fil-A locations will offer the sandwich between Wednesday, March 6 and Saturday, April 20 during Lent. Be sure to check to see if your location is participating.
- Joella’s Hot Chicken locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio are offering Crispy Cod Sammies throughout Lent.
- Many WHAS11 viewers suggested Mike Linnig's, a seafood restaurant in Louisville open Tuesdays through Sundays.
- Suburban Fish Fry in Louisville was also a fan favorite, though the restaurant is only open on Saturdays.
A list of all Archdiocese of Louisville parish fish fries and their availability can be found on their website. Don't see your favorite fish fry? Email web@whas11.com and we'll add your favorites.