Velvet Ice Cream issues voluntary recall due to possible listeria contamination

The company says there have been no illnesses or injuries reported with the products.

Velvet Ice Cream issued a voluntary recall on all its ice cream and sherbet products made after March 24 due to a possible listeria contamination, according to a release from the company.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with a weak immune system.

The Ohio-based company says the products were shipped to Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia stores.

Velvet Ice Cream is working with the FDA.

Anyone who has one of the recalled products should throw it away immediately or return it to where you bought it for a refund.

Each product has a code on the side or the bottom of the container.

The below items are under the recall:

21104 Buehler’s Chocolate Pail

21104 Buehler’s Neapolitan Pail

21104 Buehler’s Vanilla Pail

21089 Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail

21106 Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz

21095 Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56

21091 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56

21083 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail

21096 North Star Frog Spit

21097 North Star Frog Spit

21098 North Star Frog Spit

21099 North Star Frog Spit

21089 Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai

21090 Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream

21104 Whale of a Pail Neapolitan

21103 Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts

21104 Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate

21089 Whale of a Pail Vanilla

21090 Whale of a Pail Vanilla

21090 Super Dip Chocolate Pail

21103 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21083 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21089 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21083 Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail

21106 Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz

21104 Super Dip Neapolitan Pail

21095 Super Dip Strawberry 56

21106 Super Dip Superfriends 56oz

21091 Super Dip Vanilla 56

21083 Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21103 Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21089 Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21090 Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21106 Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz

21106 Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz

21091 Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56

21088 Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon

21099 Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56

21095 Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56

21095 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56

21091 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56

21095 Velvet Buckeye Classic 56

21096 Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint

21102 Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk

21096 Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint

21105 Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz

21100 Velvet Caramel Pecan 56

21106 Velvet Chocolate Pint

21096 Velvet Chocolate Pint

21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz

21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon

21092 Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint

21103 Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon

21092 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56

21089 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon

21102 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon

21099 Velvet Elephant Ear 56

21084 Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon

21092 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56

21105 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz

21100 Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56

21085 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart

21103 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts

21091 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56

21102 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon

21091 Velvet Moose Tracks 56

21095 Velvet Moose Tracks 56

21096 Velvet Moose Tracks Pint

21092 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56

21105 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz

21102 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon

21085 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart

21103 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts

21091 Velvet Original Vanilla 56

21084 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21089 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21100 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21102 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart

21085 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart

21103 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts

21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon

21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts

21085 Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart

21084 Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon

21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 56

21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon

21084 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon

21092 Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56

21100 Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon

21088 Velvet Vanilla Pint

21106 Velvet Vanilla Pint