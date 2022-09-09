Find out where a Gordon Ramsey restaurant is opening in Southern Indiana

Michelin-starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsey, opening an upscale steakhouse. Find out where below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth.

Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release.

Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of the chef's most popular dishes; Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The new restaurant will also serve dry-aged beef, seasonal, locally sourced food, and hand-crafted cocktails containing local bourbon and other spirits.

“The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system,” Ramsay said. “In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are.”

The 6,051 square-foot steakhouse will have a 170-seat dining room, décor inspired by Ramsey's U.K. roots, and private dining rooms that can seat up to 30 guests for parties and meetings.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Gordon Ramsay to Caesars Southern Indiana,” General Manager Brad Siegel said. “Offering a world-renowned dining experience found only in urban areas will be exciting for our valued guests and the region."

