LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food, glorious food! If you’re a foodie and have yet to explore what the city has to offer, Louisville Restaurant Week is right around the corner.

Louisville Restaurant Week takes place Feb. 24 through Mar. 1.

The event encourages locals to experience Louisville’s culinary scene with a price fixed three course menu for $26, $36 or $46 at participating restaurants.

Officials say $1 from every meal purchased during the week will be donated to the Coalition for the Homeless to support the Rx: Housing Fund and to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Soft Skills Academy.

Some of the participating restaurants include 8UP Elevated Drinkery, Fork & Barrel, LouVino, Morton’s Steakhouse, Proof on Main and Porch Kitchen & Bar to name a few.

Many of the restaurants have provided menus and reservations for the event are encouraged.

For more information and a full list of restaurants, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.