Free summer meals available to students across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana students age 18 and younger will have access to free meals and snacks this summer.

The 2022 Summer Food Service Program will offer food at 1,000 locations across the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide proclamation declaring the week of June 5-11 Summer Food Service Program Week. June is the time when the program is busiest with families trying to find food for their children with school being out.

Site locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. Meal service times vary throughout the state and by location.