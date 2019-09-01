FRANKFORT, Ky. — Licenses and permits to fish, hunt and trap in Kentucky for the 2019-2020 license year are on sale now.

The 2019-2020 license year starts March 1, and license and permit fees are unchanged from the previous years.

Prices on some options for non-residents have changed and include:

Annual fishing license, $55

One-day fishing license, $15

Seven-day fishing license, $35

Annual hunting license, $150

Statewide deer permit, $185

Spring turkey permit, $85

Fall turkey permit, $85

One-day hunting license, $25

Seven-day hunting license, $65

Youth elk permit, $200

In another change for the 2019-2020 license year, the 15-day, non-resident fishing license has been eliminated. Fewer than 1,000 people each year were purchasing this license.

Licenses and permits are sold online through Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website and at vendor locations across the state. A list of license agents by county is available on the department’s website.