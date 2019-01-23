LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Funko and Kentucky Fried Chicken have partnered to release a limited-edition Colonel Sanders Pop! Vinyl figures line.

The Funko Pop! collectibles will pay tribute to the adored fried chicken salesman in his iconic white suit with two distinct figures for fans to purchase online and in select retailers.

One figure is currently available for preorder on Amazon. This figure is Sanders holding a bucket of his famous fried chicken. It will be on store shelves at select retailers too.

A second figure is the Colonel with his signature cane, it is only available on Funko’s website, starting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Funko Pop! website

“We know Funko Pop! fans are as obsessive about their collections as Colonel Sanders was about his famous fried chicken,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer. “Now people can add the world’s greatest chicken salesman to their collections. I hear he’s best admired alongside a $20 Family Fill Up.”

RELATED: Parents receive $11K towards baby’s college fund for naming her after KFC’s Colonel Sanders

Both figures are available for a limited time, while supplies last.

“It’s great to offer fans a beloved figurine that has captured the hearts and stomachs of consumers across the world,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Funko president. “Colonel Sanders’ name and image have been synonymous with the fried chicken restaurant since its inception and we are excited to honor his influence on pop culture.”

RELATED: Colonel Sanders to appear on General Hospital for National Fried Chicken Day





This is the first time Funko has created a Colonel Sanders Pop! Collectible, but there was a 50th anniversary limited edition Colonel Sanders Wacky Wobbler bobblehead that was released in 2002.