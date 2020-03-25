LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just about everything about our daily life has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us are working from home and between unconventional workspaces and constant distractions, finding a work-life balance is going to be hard.

We gathered some tips from experts on how to try and find some consistency.

Keep a consistent schedule

Even though your work tools are more accessible, try to do your work within a specific set of hours, just like you would if you were going to the office. Also, make sure to take two days off each week.

Take short breaks every hour or so to stretch your legs and give your eyes a break, especially if you do most of your work on a computer. One of our viewers suggested taking 5 minutes out of every hour to do something other than work.

Create a designated workspace

Try to create a separate place where you can do your work in (relative) peace, like in a spare room or a basement. Set up everything you need to do your job away from any distractions, like a TV or your bed, if you can.

At the end of the workday, act like you're leaving the office. Once you leave that space, leave your work alone until the next day.

Be realistic

We could give you all the tips in the world, but sometimes life just happens. Kids are out of school and don’t understand the concept of personal space and pets are excited about having their humans home to play full-time. Your "office" may be the kitchen table or a corner of your living room.

Your workspace won’t be perfect. It will take some time to work out all the kinks – and that’s okay. If anyone says they have their work-from-home situation perfected, they're lying.

Just do your best - and remember that we're all in this together.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.