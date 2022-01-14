Metro Animal Services waives redemption fees to avoid overcrowding

The Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter is nearing maximum capacity, a spokesperson said. LMAS is waiving redemption fees to avoid overcrowding or euthanasia.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is waiving redemption fees for pet owners who haven't claimed their stray pets at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter.

The facility is nearing maximum capacity a spokesperson said. In an effort to avoid overcrowding, or worse, euthanasia, LMAS said redemption fees would be waived until Feb. 15.

LMAS spokesperson Teeya Barnes said reuniting them with their owners is "the best outcome for the majority of the stray pets."

“Not only is that the best outcome for the pet emotionally and mentally, it’s the most cost-effective outcome compared to rehoming an unclaimed pet,” Barnes said.

According to the press release, the number of unclaimed stray pets normally increases during the winter and post-holiday season, but with COVID-19 and the current inflation, pet owners might not have the financial means to reclaim their pets.

Barnes said even if owners know their pets are at the shelters, they might not come because they are afraid they won't be able to pay the bill.

The redemption fees will only be waived to those owners with no previous violations. However, court fees won't be waived the release said.

Owners can claim their pets Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter.

