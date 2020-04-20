BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) — After spending 848 days at the Brown County Humane Society, the shelter’s longest-stay dog, Moby, was finally adopted. It’s the longest any dog has been at the shelter in its 54-year history.

“Today was a day that our entire staff has been waiting so long for,” said Caity Roberston, shelter manager. “It was bittersweet to watch Moby go off to his new home. I will miss his snaggletooth smile and goofy personality, but I could not be more excited for his future. Thank you to his new owners for giving him the chance to live his best life.”

Moby first came to the shelter on December 15, 2017. At first, Moby’s reaction when meeting a stranger was barking and growling out of fear. The staff worked with the dog and Moby started to let his guard down.

Moby enjoys hiking, playing with his toys and cuddling on the couch.

Moby’s new owners spent more than a week visiting him daily and earning his trust. Moby also visited his new home before being adopted.

