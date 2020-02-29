LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville announced the birth of the first baby born on Leap Day at the hospital.

Parents Hannah and Travis welcomed their first child at 2:02 a.m. on Leap Day 2020. Their baby boy, Jaxson checked in at 8 pounds, 12.1 ounces and 19 inches long.

According to Vox, the chances of a Leap Day Birth are 1 in 1,461 and the percentage with Leap Day birthday of 0.07%.

Welcome, Jaxson!

Here are other babies born on Leap Day 2020 in Kentucky:

Twinning! Meet Leap Day twins Iranzi, born at 9:28 a.m and his sister Ineza, born at 9:30 a.m. at UofL Hospital Center for Women & Infants. Iranzi weighed in at 4lbs and Ineza weight 5lbs, 7ozs.

Meet Christian! He was born at 4:35 a.m. at UofL Hospital Center for Women & Infants. He weighed in at 5 pounds 12 ozs.

It appears the staff at UofL University of Louisville Hospital Center for Women and Infants were very busy on Leap Day 2020.

Meet Zodiak! He was born at 1:30 a.m. He weighed 6 lbs, 9 oz.

Leap Day baby at Baptist Health Floyd

Meet William! He was born at 9:39 a.m. He weighed 4 lbs, 10 oz.

Oh baby! Norton Healthcare staff confirm their first Leap baby joined the world at 12:23 a.m. at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital. They also say that as of 5 p.m., they've delivered 13 babies, with 14 more possible for the day.

They shared photos of five of them. No names were provided.

