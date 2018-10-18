Two of the band members from the band Restless Leg String Band stopped by Great Day Live. Jonathan Bramel and Chris Cupp performed a couple songs and spoke to Terry and Rachel about the band's upcoming performance on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Cripple Creek Music Fest in Fort Mitchell, KY. They will also be playing the next day, Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Mellwood Tavern, before returning to Lexington for a special Halloween performance at The Burl. To keep up with the band, go to RestlessLegStringBand.com.

