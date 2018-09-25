Singer/Songwriter Rae Monroe is making her solo artist debut this weekend after leaving the band Nellie Pearl. She will be performing Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Live at Long Run’s living room concert series, located at 2200 Long Run Road in Louisville, KY, where she will debut some of her self-written, experimental acoustic pieces. Quiet Hollers and Luke Powers will also be performing Saturday. Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM. The cost of admission is a $10 suggested donation, with 100% of that money going to the musicians. Check out Live at Long Run’s Facebook page for more information about the show and venue.

