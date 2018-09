The Kentucky Lottery isn’t all just about fun and games, they also regularly give back to the community. Since they opened their doors in 1989, they've given close to $5 billion back to the Commonwealth. From kindergarten to college, the Kentucky Lottery helps fund educational programs and pay for scholarships and grants for students across the state. Tom Delacenserie stopped by Great Day Live with details on all the new ways to win the Kentucky Lottery.

