We all know how devastating the loss of a close family member can be, but the thought of losing two immediate family members in a short amount of time is almost unfathomable. That's exactly the tragic situation Greta and Tierra Beard found themselves in five years ago. The group, Living on Purpose, is a grief support group and is about to celebrate its one year anniversary. The celebration will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 6:30 PM until 8 PM at the New Birth Ministry Center, which is located at 3301 Linda Lane in Louisville Kentucky. The group’s co-founders, Greta and Tierra Beard, stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the group and the upcoming celebration. For more about the group, you can follow them on their Facebook page or call 502-775-5388.

