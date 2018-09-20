Mark’s Feed store is one of 20 restaurants you can try with The First Bite appetizer card, which benefits WHAS Crusade for Children. Mary Stebbins and Janet Sewell from Mark’s Feed Store stopped by Great Day Live to share some of the appetizers available with the card, including sweet and spicy honey wings, loaded baked sweet potatoes and a smoked turkey sandwich. Mark's Feed Store has locations in Middletown, Fern Creek, E-town, the Highlands, Dixie Highway and New Albany. Visit their website at Marksfeedstore.com to find the nearest location. You can purchase The First Bite appetizer card at WHAS11.com/appetizer.

