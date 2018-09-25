Once we get out of monsoon season, it's definitely going to feel like fall, and there's nothing more comforting than fall traditions like picking pumpkins and tasting apple cider. If the recent news has left you wondering where you'll get your fix, the truth is you can get them from the same family raising them in Southern Indiana for 175 years. The Huber family that runs Huber's Orchard and Winery in Borden, IN is hosting Fall Harvest Days through the last weekend in October, and the farm is open year round with seasonal holiday wines and u-cut Christmas trees. Lise Kruer from Huber’s expects they'll top more than 700,000 visitors this year. Huber's Orchard, Winery and Vineyards is located at 19816 Huber Road in Borden, IN. It's open year-round, and the Family Farm Park runs through Halloween. During the week, there are u-pick pumpkins and apples, farm-made cider, wine and spirits tours and tastings. Family Farm Park is open through the week with rides and attractions, including seasonal jump pads and giant corn maze. On Saturdays and Sundays, you can enjoy live music on the patio from 1-5 PM. For hours and directions, go to huberwinery.com or call 812-923-9463 for more information.

