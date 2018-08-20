If you’re looking for fall fashion trends that have an artistic flair, a local shop has you covered. AFM Threads is hosting “For The Love of Art” benefit, which will feature a fall fashion show, along with local art pieces. The event will also give back to the community by donating ten percent of the proceeds to the Fund for the Arts. Tawana Bain, owner of AFM Threads, and JP Davis from Fund for the Arts stopped by to discuss the event and showcase some . “For The Love of Art” is being held Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 6 PM – 9 PM at AFM Threads, located in Mall St. Matthews. You can find out more information about the Fund for the Arts at https://fundforthearts.org.

