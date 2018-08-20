As the world continues to mourn the loss of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, her granddaughter has posted a tribute to her on social media.

In the video posted to Twitter, Victorie Franklin shared rare video footage of Aretha singing while playing the piano in her peace room at her Detroit residence.

The video was taken on March 17, nearly 5 months before her passing.

“I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud,” Victorie said in the post.

Victorie is the daughter of Kecalf Cunningham, her youngest son.

Aretha Franklin died Aug. 16 from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

Thousands are expected to attend the public viewing of Franklin which is expected to take place at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Aug. 28 and 29, followed by her funeral on Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Church.

