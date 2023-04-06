WHAS Crusade for Children raises more than $6.2M during 70th telethon

It was the first year the telethon returned fully to the WHAS-TV studios after being at various locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — America’s most successful telethon has reached a milestone for its 70th year.

The WHAS Crusade for Children has raised $6,232,176.70.

Thank you Kentuckiana for your generosity!

One hundred percent of every donation goes to the kids! Follow the Crusade for Children Facebook page to keep up with how your donations are being used to help children in the area.

WHAS and the Crusade for Children family want to give a huge thanks to the firefighters, businesses and community members who helped raise money this year. And a special thanks goes out to all the volunteers.

Without all of you, the WHAS Crusade for Children would not be possible. Thank you for another successful year!

