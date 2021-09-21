Natya Kendra Dance Academy to hold special recital to benefit WHAS Crusade for Children

Their show, “East Meets West: An Ethnic Dance Extravaganza", will showcase the ethnic dances of India and the western world while showing how they’re related.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each year, individuals and organizations hold fundraisers for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Natya Kendra Dance Academy has held a special recital for 9 years to share the rich tradition and culture of India with the community but to also raise money for their favorite charity.

“Dance is the window of opportunity for everyone to learn about different cultures,” Smitha Paily said.

Their show, “East Meets West: An Ethnic Dance Extravaganza", will showcase the ethnic dances of India and the western world while showing how they’re related.

The dance recital will take place on Sept. 26 at the Ursuline Arts Center on Lexington Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

