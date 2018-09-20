LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A Louisville Native has earned the title of "MasterChef".

Gerron Hurt earned the victory over two other chefs in the season finale of the hit TV show, taking home the grand prize of $250,000. Hurt bested 23 other chefs to take the win in Season 9.

The 25-year-old was the only chef from Kentucky in this season’s competition, representing Louisville's Newburg neighborhood, Fern Creek High School and Western Kentucky University. Currently, Hurt is a teacher in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hurt said that taking feedback from the judges helped him improve his cooking. He also said he prayed to God and his mom every time he would walk into the MasterChef kitchen - asking his mom to "cook by his side"

In 2019, Hurt will be a featured instructor at Camp MasterChef, which is a culinary camp for kids.

