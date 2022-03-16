Country music star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

Online voting for fans starts Thursday and runs through April 11.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all country music fans — the CMT Music Awards is just on the horizon.

Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show. Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi."

Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

According to The Associated Press, other nominees for the video of the year include:

Mickey Guyton

Cody Johnson

Taylor Swift with Chris Stapleton

Brandi Carlile

Kacey Musgraves

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Online voting for fans runs until Monday.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show.

Country fans can look forward to Ballerini co-hosting along with acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie for the 56th edition of the award ceremony.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” Mackie said in a statement on the event's website. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

Ballerini is just as excited to share the stage.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie!” she explained in a statement. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

The CMT Music Awards airs live from Nashville Monday on CBS, which means you can watch it right here on 10 Tampa Bay. Fans will also be able to watch it live-streamed on Paramount+.