Sharon Stone Says Sister and Brother-in-Law Are 'Fighting for Their Lives' Against COVID-19

Sharon Stone is struggling seeing her family suffer from the effects of COVID-19. The 62-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news that her sister, Kelly Stone, had been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"My sister, Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," Sharon wrote alongside a photo of Kelly's hospital room. "She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy."

Sharon also reposted a pic of Kelly and her husband, Bruce, along with the message her sister shared about their journey leading up to their mutual COVID-19 diagnoses.

"This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us," Kelly wrote. "No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. you don’t want covid."

On Sunday, an upset Sharon took to Instagram again, posting a video which she captioned, "VOTE TO LIVE."

Sharon confirmed that Kelly's husband, Bruce, is in a separate hospital room, saying the pair stayed at home for as long as they could before contracting COVID-19.

"In Montana where they live, you can't get tested unless you're symptomatic and then you don't get your test results for five days," she explained. "Also the people that they came in contact with, like my mother, who's had two heart attacks, five stints, and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn't get a test because she wasn't symptomatic even though she could have been their A-symptomatic contact that gave them COVID. The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can't get tested because they don't have tests to test them with."

Sharon Stone/Instagram Story

Sharon said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is "not returning my calls" and the local health department is "hanging up on me."

She went on to share that COVID-19 had already taken two very important people in her life.

"My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID," she said. "My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well."

Sharon ended her message with a passionate plea, saying, "The only thing that's going to change this is if you vote. And if you vote for [Joe] Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that's going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested."