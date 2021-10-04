'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Welcomes a Baby Boy 1 Year After Death of Newborn Son McCoy

Surprise, Kara Keough's family just got a little bigger!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that she and husband Kyle Bosworth welcomed a baby boy. Keough had just announced that they were expecting another baby on Easter.

Sharing photos of their newborn son they named Vaughn Mack Bosworth, the reality star revealed he was born on March 31.

"The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth," she wrote. "Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness."

"Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday," she continued, sharing that Vaughn's name means “small/little” and “hope.”

"It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn," the mom concluded. "And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."

Keough and Bosworth are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Decker. The couple lost their son McCoy last year after his life was tragically cut short upon childbirth.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Keough wrote on Instagram last year. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

On April 6, the day of his birth and unexpected death, Keough paid tribute to her late newborn. The daughter of Jeana Keough and late baseball player Matt Keough has been vocal and open about her grief.

On Friday, she wrote on her Instagram, "On McCoy’s birthday, I spent the day crying. But not all of my tears were sad tears, there were happy ones, too."

She also shared that in honor of what would have been McCoy's first birthday, her friends and family raised the money needed to donate to a new tower at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

"With their contributions, there will be an individual family suite in the new NICU dedicated in McCoy’s honor," she wrote. "Kyle and I wept as we pictured our time spent in the NICU, and how we would have loved to be in a room like the one that will now hold McCoy’s name."

For more on the family, see below.