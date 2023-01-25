Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl.

"We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also shared the news via Instagram.

"We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦," Mike captioned the photo set, that included pictures of him and Lauren posing with their baby girl, and a picture of her all swaddled in the hospital.

The proud dad continued the caption with her full name and stats.

"Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches," he wrote.

Little Mia joins her brother, Romeo, 1. Lauren took to her respective Instagram account to share the news alongside the name pictures.

"Our sweet baby girl is here 💗 feeling overjoyed and blessed to introduce Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino to our family 🤍," she wrote.

Mike's announcement comes after he celebrated fatherhood by sharing a series of photos featuring him and Romeo over the weekend.

"Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best," he wrote.

In 2019, the couple announced that Lauren sadly suffered a miscarriage, prior to welcoming Romeo. In November, Big Daddy Sitch and Lauren announced the exciting news that they were expecting a baby girl.

"ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation 🎉 it’s a GIRL 💖," the reality star captioned the post. "Coming January 2023🤰#girldad." The soon-to-be parents of two announced the news just days after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

"4 BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way," he captioned his tribute. "We are living our dream🙏🏼."

ET recently spoke with Mike's Jersey Shore co-stars, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, who dished on Mike becoming a father of two.

"I’m really excited," Snooki told ET. "I think he is a really, really good dad. I mean, we didn’t know how it was gonna go because we look at Mike, like, a different way. But now that he’s been a dad, and now it's gonna be two. I mean, it’s a game changer."

When it comes to tips, Snooki added, "Get fricken ready."

JWoww chimed in, warning Mike and Lauren that because Romeo is so good, the second one may throw them for a loop.

"Romeo is such a blessing," JWoww, who is a mother of two, said. "And he's so good. So the second one is always the one."