Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $66 on This Jewelry Bundle

Yet another amazing Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day is here, and rather than the usual designer handbags, this one involves jewelry. Save $66 on the brand's pretty Flower Studs and Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant.

This small, sparkly and stylish two-piece set includes a necklace and pair of stud earrings that can be worn together or separately. Score both gold-plated pieces for just $32 when you use promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout -- together, they would normally cost $98!

Keep surfing the Surprise Sale shop for fashion deals -- everything is 75% off through Aug. 1. Shop Kate Spade New York's iconic leather handbags (including tote, satchel, crossbody and backpack styles), clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories at huge savings, and get free ground shipping on all orders. Unlike the jewelry bundle offer, no promo code is needed to unlock the 75% off discount, and all Surprise Sale purchases are final.

The savings don't stop there. Over on the main Kate Spade site, the current promotion lets you take $50 off your purchase when you spend $250 and $100 off when you spend $350 -- just use promo code NEWSHOES at checkout (this deal expires Aug. 3). And the site's sale section is full of majorly marked-down items, whether you're looking for a new chain wallet, tote bag, convertible shoulder bag or pair of statement earrings.

