Amal Clooney Jokes That She and Meryl Streep Have 'Been Married' to George Clooney

Amal Clooney and Meryl Streep have something in common when it comes to George Clooney.

Amal was presented with the 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday. After the Oscar-winning actress virtually gave the human rights lawyer the honor, Amal thanked Meryl for her kind words before touching on their relationship with Amal's husband.

"You are an inspiration as a woman, as an artist, as a press-freedom advocate," Amal said. "I know I can't ever hope to win the number of awards that you've won, but it does occur to me that we have something special in common, which is that we've both been married to my husband."

"And honestly, the fact that you did it as Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic Fox just makes that so much less awkward," she joked.

Meryl and George voiced characters in Wes Anderson's stop-motion animation film Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009. The movie was created before the actor met his now-wife.

George and Amal met in 2013 and got engaged in April 2014. They would go on to become husband and wife, tying the knot in a stunning Italian wedding that September. In July 2017, the gorgeous couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

In a recent GQ cover story, George opened up about his love for Amal, saying that when they met, he thought his life was "full."

"I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed," he said. "And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’"

He added that marriage has changed him. "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own," George admitted. "You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.…"

See more on the couple in the video below.