Indianapolis man sentenced in online romance scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say an online romance scam has landed an Indianapolis man in federal prison for 57 months.
Edwin Agbi was part of an international group creating fake profiles and stealing at least $75,000 from adults over 50.
Police say his role was receiving money from victims and passing it along to his partners.
In 2018 and 2019, several packages with cash inside were sent to his home. They contained at least $75,000 in cash. Another intercepted package had $20,000 in cash.
This year, the FBI announced online dating scams are on the rise with people losing a total of $1 billion just last year.
The FBI has offered tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of romance scammers.
