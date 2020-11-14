'Dear future President,' Kentucky kids, teens pen letters to President-elect

The pandemic, climate change, social justice and ending gun violence – kids and teenagers in Louisville have a long list of expectations for the president-elect.

They may be small but they have big voices. Kids and teenagers in Louisville have a long list of expectations for their new president-elect.

Although they couldn't vote this year and most of them still won't be able to cast a ballot in the next election, that didn't stop them from sharing advice for the next commander-in-chief.

And they started early.

Ahead of knowing the winner in the presidential race, they wrote letters to the future leader. They're student members of Louisville's nonprofit, Young Authors Greenhouse.

"Dear future president, my name is Pippy, I went to Pre-K and I want everyone to go to Pre-k," seven-year-old Pippy Raymond wrote.

Another wants more done for our homeless population.

"First make sure that you make plans to create more shelters for the homeless," 13-year-old Amy Ashby said.

Some of the students had questions about environmental protection.

"If animals go extinct then we won’t have animals and I really like animals.” wrote," eight-year-old Oliver Glasper wrote.

Others shared concerns about the coronavirus response.

"Whenever I go to the grocery only a fourth of the people have a mask," 10-year-old Meadow Wallace wrote.

14-year-old Jada Divine, 13-year-old Jailene Kimbrough and nine-year-old Eli Wright highlighted the reckoning on race and the fight for social justice.

"You need to stop this brutality upon my people, we are tired of our friends and family dying." Divine wrote.

"We need more respectful judges and better police, how do you plan on making these changes?" Kimbrough wrote.

"Help the Breonna Taylors of the world," Wright wrote.

Divine also wrote about Louisville's gun violence.

"I'm 14 and I want to know how are you going to make our country safer?" she wrote.

Along with change and accountability, the kids are hoping the new man in charge will help pave a path that creates a brighter future for them.

"And when we have our children, and our children's children they're going to have to deal with what we did," 13-year-old Serenity Berry said.

"People would love to love you as our president so try to make it easy on us," 13-year-old Sophia Ovechkin said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.