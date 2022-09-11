'I had no clue how expensive it would be' | Richard Allen requests public defender in Delphi murders case

Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Richard M. Allen, the suspect in the murders of two girls in Delphi, is asking for the court to provide him with a public defender.

Allen made the request saying, "I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court."

Allen goes on to say he is "begging" for legal assistance.

"At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone," Allen wrote.

Allen also references that he did not realize what his and his wife's financial situation was going to be like.

"We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety," Allen wrote.

Allen mentioned the money they have in reserve will fail to even cover their house, which his family has had to leave.

That request came on Nov. 1 when Allen was still being held at the White County Jail. He has since been moved to the custody of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took the 50-year-old Allen, of Delphi, into custody on Oct. 26, 2022.

Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28. He's accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February of 2017.

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls' deaths.

Allen is known to go by Rick or Ricky.

He has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge. Records show the suspect previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.